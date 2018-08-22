A POPULAR theatre’s spectacular summer show is now in full swing for audiences to enjoy throughout the month.

The West Cliff Theatre’s roots trace back to 1894, when Bert Graham and his friend set up an open air summer concert party in Clacton.

Every year since then there has always been a summer variety show, and for yet another year running the theatre is presenting its classic cabaret show.

The show combines a touch of nostalgia with up to date songs and entertainment for all ages.

The production is set to be two hours of songs and the laughter is led by comedian Phil Butler alongside magician Danny Lee Grew.

The West Cliff Theatre has played host to summer shows for more than 120 years and co-producer and artistic director Aaron Lissimore is determined to bring back the glitz and glamour of its heyday.

Mr Lissimore said: “My aim when producing these shows is to recreate the glitz and glamour of the past while reinventing the show for today’s generation.”

He said the stunning choreography and stage has made this achievable.

Rob Mitchell Gears, the new theatre manager, said: “This is where my story in theatre began.

“Both Aaron and I have a massive love for this theatre and for the summer show and the creative team really do put their heart and soul into the production.

“We are very lucky to have such a wonderful technical team here and a massively talented company and you can see that as soon as the first beat of music starts.

“We have two wonderful singers, Sorsha Talbot-Hunt and Jonny Purchase, who has appeared in Les Mis and they join the Summer Show dancers and kids from The Company in several stunning routines.

“The West Cliff is proud of its heritage, next year we will be celebrating 125 years of the Summer Show so we hope that everyone in the area comes down to support us and see some good old fashioned, up to date nostalgia, with glitz, glamour, sequins and feathers.”

The Summer Show runs on selected dates until August 25 with something for all.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit westcliffclacton.co.uk.