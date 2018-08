A HARWICH man has been charged with theft after a bag containing cash and a mobile phone was stolen from a pensioner on a mobility scooter.

Michael Fitzjohn, 31, of Church Street, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court next month for the theft, which happened while the elderly man was on his scooter in Fronks Road.

The 78-year-old was not injured but is said to be shaken.

Police were called out last week Tuesday at about 12 noon.